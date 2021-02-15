The Fair Standards Alliance stresses ‘divergent views’ in EU patent-policy expert report

MLex: The Fair Standards Alliance (FSA), a group of 47 companies that counts Google, Apple, Intel and carmakers Daimler and BMW as members, has highlighted the ‘inconclusive’ nature of an expert group report for the European Commission on tech standards. It stressed the divergent views on show in the report and urged EU officials to consult broadly before considering any changes to the system of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs). It said any new policy should be in line with the case practice of the commission and the EU courts.
