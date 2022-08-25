LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The factors affecting registration of cryptoasset exchange providers by the FCA; a reference to the Upper Tribunal (Vladimir Consulting Ltd v Financial Conduct Authority)

Published on: 25 August 2022
Financial Services analysis: In a decision published 28 June 2022, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered whether to allow a cryptoasset exchange provider, Vladimir Consulting Ltd (‘VCL’) to suspend a decision by the FCA refusing its registration. The UT considered the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (‘the MLRs’), the decisions in Sussex Independent Financial Advisers Ltd v FCA [2019] UKUT 228 (TCC) (‘Sussex’) and Gidiplus v FCA [2022] UKUT 00043 (TCC) (‘Gidiplus’) and the guidance published by the Joint Money Laundering Steering Group (‘JMLSG’). The UT set out the factors which the FCA was required to take into account, including the risk to consumers and the general discretionary nature of the decision. The UT refused VCL’s application after consideration of evidence of the business relationship between it and its customers, the lack of skill and experience of VCL and the general discretion. Written by Neil Fawcett, barrister at 18 St John Street Chambers or take a trial to read the full analysis.

