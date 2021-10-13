LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Legal News

The evidential burden to show justification in discrimination claims (Pitcher v University of Oxford, University of Oxford v Ewart)

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The evidential burden to show justification in discrimination claims (Pitcher v University of Oxford, University of Oxford v Ewart)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the Bedeau employment tribunal in Pitcher
  • The decision of the Anstis employment tribunal in Ewart
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When an employer is seeking to establish objective justification of a policy that is prima facie discriminatory (ie demonstrate that it was a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim), evidence is generally required (rather than mere assertion). However some matters will be so obvious that they will barely require evidence, and some evidence may be hard to come by (particularly soon after the implementation of the policy), and an employment tribunal should not require evidence from an employer which it cannot reasonably be expected to produce, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More