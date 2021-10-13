The evidential burden to show justification in discrimination claims (Pitcher v University of Oxford, University of Oxford v Ewart)

Article summary

Employment analysis: When an employer is seeking to establish objective justification of a policy that is prima facie discriminatory (ie demonstrate that it was a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim), evidence is generally required (rather than mere assertion). However some matters will be so obvious that they will barely require evidence, and some evidence may be hard to come by (particularly soon after the implementation of the policy), and an employment tribunal should not require evidence from an employer which it cannot reasonably be expected to produce, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.