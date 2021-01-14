Sign-in Help
The EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement—law enforcement and judicial co-operation

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
  • The EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement—law enforcement and judicial co-operation
  • Schengen Information System (SIS)
  • Exchange of Passenger Name Record (‘PNR’) data, DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data and criminal record information
  • Europol and Eurojust
  • European Arrest Warrant (EAW)
  • Mutual legal assistance
  • Money laundering and terrorist financing
  • Human rights and data protection
  • Conclusions

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Dr Debbie Sayers, associate at Peters & Peters LLP considers the implications for ​​law enforcement and judicial co-operation in criminal matters​ in relation to Part 3 of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

