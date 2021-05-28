menu-search
The EU Medical Devices Regulation is here at last

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The EU Medical Devices Regulation is here at last
  • Transitional periods
  • Notified bodies
  • Guidance documents
  • Supply chain
  • IVD

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Life Sciences Regulatory Partner, Jackie Mulryne, and Life Sciences Regulatory Associate, Eftychia Sideri, of Arnold & Porter, discuss the EU Medical Devices Regulation which came into effect on 26 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

