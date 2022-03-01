LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / New technologies / Artificial intelligence

Legal News

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act—recent updates

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The EU Artificial Intelligence Act—recent updates
  • Does the AI Act address the risk of bias and discrimination in AI?
  • Does the AI Act help make AI trustworthy?
  • Does the EU AI Act impose a proportionate 'regulatory burden'?

Article summary

TMT analysis: The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs (JURI) Committee, one of the 20 standing committees made up of a number of members of the European Parliament, recently held a session discussing the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act). Tom Whittaker, senior associate, and Kayla Urbanski, trainee, at Burges Salmon, highlight the key ‘thinking points’ discussed to give an indication of where the AI Act may change from its current draft. It should be noted that the session was short, so potential answers will be the subject of further debate. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More