- The EU Artificial Intelligence Act—recent updates
- Does the AI Act address the risk of bias and discrimination in AI?
- Does the AI Act help make AI trustworthy?
- Does the EU AI Act impose a proportionate 'regulatory burden'?
Article summary
TMT analysis: The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs (JURI) Committee, one of the 20 standing committees made up of a number of members of the European Parliament, recently held a session discussing the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act). Tom Whittaker, senior associate, and Kayla Urbanski, trainee, at Burges Salmon, highlight the key ‘thinking points’ discussed to give an indication of where the AI Act may change from its current draft. It should be noted that the session was short, so potential answers will be the subject of further debate.
