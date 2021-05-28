menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

The English courts’ power to exercise jurisdiction to ‘hold the ring’ in support of arbitration

The English courts’ power to exercise jurisdiction to ‘hold the ring’ in support of arbitration
Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The English courts’ power to exercise jurisdiction to ‘hold the ring’ in support of arbitration
  • What interim relief can arbitral tribunals and/or the courts grant?
  • Is the courts’ exercise of authority to ‘hold the ring’ becoming less frequently seen?
  • Holding the ring and anti-suit injunctions

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The courts of England and Wales are known for their non-interventionist approach to arbitration proceedings. Section 1(c) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) gives this non-interventionist approach statutory force, and provides that the ‘court should not intervene except as provided by the [AA 1996]’. The English courts adopt a supportive approach to arbitrations including by ‘holding the ring’ until the tribunal is constituted or is able to act affectively. AA 1996, s 44 is the most common route under which interim relief in the form of interim injunctions or preservation of evidence/assets is sought from the English courts in support of arbitration. In addition, the Commercial Court granted recently an interim anti-suit injunction against a defendant in respect of foreign proceedings on a without notice basis to ‘hold the ring’. The court did so in circumstances where the defendant party was unwell with coronavirus (COVID-19) and the on-notice merits hearing of the anti-suit application had to be adjourned. The case is another example of supportive jurisdiction of the English courts in relation to arbitrations. Written by Srishti Jain, associate at Keidan Harrison LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More