Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Brexit

Legal News

The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future

The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
  • Original news
  • What were the key measures announced?
  • What is the expected impact of the White Paper?

Article summary

Energy Law analysis: On 14 December 2020, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published the long awaited Energy White Paper. The White Paper seeks to build on existing policy commitments set out in the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and the National Infrastructure Strategy and presents a vision of how the UK intends to make the transition to net zero by 2050. BEIS estimates that the measures in the White Paper could reduce emissions across power, industry and buildings by up to 230MtCO2e in the period to 2032 and support up to 220,000 jobs per year by 2030. In this analysis, Michelle Davies, Jean Pascal Boutin and Simon Davies of Eversheds Sutherland consider some of the key measures announced in the White Paper and their expected impact on the energy sector. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More