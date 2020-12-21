The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future

Article summary

Energy Law analysis: On 14 December 2020, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published the long awaited Energy White Paper. The White Paper seeks to build on existing policy commitments set out in the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and the National Infrastructure Strategy and presents a vision of how the UK intends to make the transition to net zero by 2050. BEIS estimates that the measures in the White Paper could reduce emissions across power, industry and buildings by up to 230MtCO2e in the period to 2032 and support up to 220,000 jobs per year by 2030. In this analysis, Michelle Davies, Jean Pascal Boutin and Simon Davies of Eversheds Sutherland consider some of the key measures announced in the White Paper and their expected impact on the energy sector. or to read the full analysis.