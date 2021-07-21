- The emerging role of judicial approval and the absence of findings of fact in DPAs (SFO v Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd)
- What was the background to the approval of the DPA?
- What was the conduct covered?
- What are the key terms of this DPA and can any parallels or distinctions to previous DPAs be drawn?
- What aspects of this DPA do you consider to be noteworthy?
- What practical lessons can be learned from this DPA, including what it tells us about the types of cases the SFO is likely to consider for a DPA?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: On 1 July 2021, court approval was given to a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Amec Foster Wheeler Ltd. Quinton Newcomb, founder and managing partner of commercial crime and investigations practice, FOUR Law & Investigations Ltd, analyses the practical lessons of the judge’s decision, and what this reveals about the types of cases the SFO are likely to consider for DPAs in the future.
