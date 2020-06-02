The effect of the Supreme Court’s decision to refuse permission to appeal (Aldred v Cham)

Article summary

The Court of Appeal’s decision in (Aldred v Cham) caused much concern among personal injury practitioners because its practical effect was to prevent the recoverability of certain disbursements which were incurred by children, protected parties and non-English speakers in many personal injury cases. The application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court has now failed, although the Supreme Court expressed a view that the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) should consider the matter. Alex Bagnall, a costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions, reviews the decision, seeks to predict how the issue may be resolved by the CPRC and provides practical advice for personal injury practitioners. or to read the full analysis.