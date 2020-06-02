Sign-in Help
The effect of the Supreme Court’s decision to refuse permission to appeal (Aldred v Cham)

Published on: 02 June 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • Fixed recoverable costs in personal injury claims
  • What was the issue in Aldred v Cham?
  • What was the decision of the Court of Appeal?
  • The effect of Aldred v Cham
  • The appeal to the Supreme Court
  • The future
  • Conclusion

Article summary

The Court of Appeal's decision in (Aldred v Cham) caused much concern among personal injury practitioners because its practical effect was to prevent the recoverability of certain disbursements which were incurred by children, protected parties and non-English speakers in many personal injury cases. The application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court has now failed, although the Supreme Court expressed a view that the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) should consider the matter. Alex Bagnall, a costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions, reviews the decision, seeks to predict how the issue may be resolved by the CPRC and provides practical advice for personal injury practitioners.

