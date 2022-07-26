The effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on a company’s finances—relevant point in time (Re A Company)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: At the preliminary hearing of a winding up petition, it had been found that the company would have been able to pay the petition debt by June 2020 but for issues caused by the pandemic. The test in para 5(3) of Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (as it was in force in July 2021) (CIGA 2020) had thus not been met. The petitioner sought permission to appeal, arguing that the debt had become payable in March 2020 and the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the company should only be considered up to that point. Mr Justice Miles rejected this argument and refused permission to appeal. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings.
