Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

The effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov)

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An order was sought and granted for recognition of a Russian bankruptcy. While the bankrupt was not domiciled in Russia and had no establishment there (and therefore the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (CBIR 2006) did not apply), he had submitted to the jurisdiction of the Russian courts. However, the powers of the court at common law were narrower than those under the CBIR 2006. It was held that the court had no common law power to declare that a property in London had vested in the Russian trustee in bankruptcy, or to order it to be transferred to the trustee or sold by her or anyone else for her benefit. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

