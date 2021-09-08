The effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An order was sought and granted for recognition of a Russian bankruptcy. While the bankrupt was not domiciled in Russia and had no establishment there (and therefore the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (CBIR 2006) did not apply), he had submitted to the jurisdiction of the Russian courts. However, the powers of the court at common law were narrower than those under the CBIR 2006. It was held that the court had no common law power to declare that a property in London had vested in the Russian trustee in bankruptcy, or to order it to be transferred to the trustee or sold by her or anyone else for her benefit. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.