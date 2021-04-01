Sign-in Help
The Economics of Biodiversity—the Dasgupta Review 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Economics of Biodiversity—the Dasgupta Review 2021
  • Original news
  • Who commissioned the Review?
  • Who is Dasgupta?
  • Why was it commissioned and why now?
  • What are the main points raised in the Review?
  • What is the potential impact of the Review on business?
  • Have any other similar landmark reports been published recently?
  • How does this Review differ?
  • What action does the Review suggest, going forward?
    • More...

Article summary

Environment analysis: HM Treasury published its final report of the Independent Review on the Economics of Biodiversity (the Review) led by Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta. Partner at Weightmans LLP, Simon Colvin, analyses the background and the implications of the Review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

