LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Corporate Crime trackers

Legal News

The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
  • What is the Levy and why is it being introduced?
  • Which organisations will be subject to the levy and what impact will it have on these organisations?
  • HMRC ran a consultation on the implementation on the levy. Have any significant changes been made following the consultation process and if so, what are they?
  • When will the levy be implemented?
  • What impact do you predict the levy will have on the government’s overall fight against economic crime?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Neil Swift, partner, and James Tyler, associate, of Peters&Peters consider the Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy and discuss its purpose and impact. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As