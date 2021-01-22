Sign-in Help
The EAW is dead—long live the UK-EU Surrender Agreement

Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The EAW is dead—long live the UK-EU Surrender Agreement
  • Overview of the new surrender arrangements
  • Proportionality
  • Dual criminality
  • Nationality
  • Diplomatic assurances and additional safeguards for requested persons
  • Domestic implementing legislation
  • Transitional arrangements

Article summary

Corporate crime analysis: Rosemary Davidson, barrister at 6 KBW College Hill, discusses the law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation aspects of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), in particular Part 3, and the new post-Brexit extradition arrangements between the UK and the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

