The draft Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations 2021—key aspects

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published its consultation on draft regulations by which collective money purchase schemes (CMPs) will be governed, following their introduction into the pensions landscape through the provisions of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021). The draft regulations set out the way in which the DWP proposes that CMPs will be authorised, the way in which they will operate and the way in which they will be authorised and regulated. Written by partner at Shoosmiths, Julian Richards. or to read the full analysis.