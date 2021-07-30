menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Types of private sector pensions / Collective defined contribution schemes

Legal News

The draft Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations 2021—key aspects

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The draft Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations 2021—key aspects
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What are the key aspects of the draft regulations?
  • Scope and applications
  • Application process
  • Valuation and benefit adjustment
  • Ongoing supervision framework
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published its consultation on draft regulations by which collective money purchase schemes (CMPs) will be governed, following their introduction into the pensions landscape through the provisions of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021). The draft regulations set out the way in which the DWP proposes that CMPs will be authorised, the way in which they will operate and the way in which they will be authorised and regulated. Written by partner at Shoosmiths, Julian Richards. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes