- The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act: A new era for online regulation within Europe
- The Digital Services Act
- Scope
- Very large platforms
- Advertising and transparency
- Illegal content
- Traceability of business users and illegal goods
- Enforcement and fines
- Digital Markets Act
- The likely impact for online service providers based in the UK
- The Brexit effect
- A UK voice at the table
- Enforcement
- Next steps
Article summary
TMT analysis: The first draft of the long-awaited Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislative package was published by the European Commission on 15 December 2020. Hayley Brady, James Balfour, Claire Wiseman, Hannah Brown and Rhianne Murray of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP discuss how, as expected, it raises the bar for digital service providers and introduces significant fines for non-compliance, pushing a greater onus onto the major tech companies to take responsibility for their role in relation to the internet and the digital ecosystem at large.
