Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Internet / Websites

Legal News

The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act: A new era for online regulation within Europe

The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act: A new era for online regulation within Europe
Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act: A new era for online regulation within Europe
  • The Digital Services Act
  • Scope
  • Very large platforms
  • Advertising and transparency
  • Illegal content
  • Traceability of business users and illegal goods
  • Enforcement and fines
  • Digital Markets Act
  • The likely impact for online service providers based in the UK
    • More...

Article summary

TMT analysis: The first draft of the long-awaited Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislative package was published by the European Commission on 15 December 2020. Hayley Brady, James Balfour, Claire Wiseman, Hannah Brown and Rhianne Murray of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP discuss how, as expected, it raises the bar for digital service providers and introduces significant fines for non-compliance, pushing a greater onus onto the major tech companies to take responsibility for their role in relation to the internet and the digital ecosystem at large. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More