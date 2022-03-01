LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Disclosure requirements, costs/charges and data protection / Disclosure requirements

Legal News

The dash to be dashboard ready

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The dash to be dashboard ready
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What are the key aspects? What particular issues are raised?
  • Pensions dashboard providers
  • Trustees and managers of relevant occupational pension schemes
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: It seems that it is now full steam ahead for the introduction of pension dashboards. A pension dashboard will be an online platform that can be used by pension scheme members to access information about all of their occupational pension schemes (including the State Pension) in one place. It is the responsibility of the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) to design and implement the infrastructure that will make pensions dashboards work. The government is currently consulting on draft regulations which set out the detailed framework for the provision and operation of this service, as well as the obligations on occupational pension schemes to onboard onto a dashboard. Graham Wrightson, partner, and Julia Ward, senior knowledge development lawyer, at Stephenson Harwood LLP examine the consultation and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As