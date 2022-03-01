The dash to be dashboard ready

Article summary

Pensions analysis: It seems that it is now full steam ahead for the introduction of pension dashboards. A pension dashboard will be an online platform that can be used by pension scheme members to access information about all of their occupational pension schemes (including the State Pension) in one place. It is the responsibility of the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) to design and implement the infrastructure that will make pensions dashboards work. The government is currently consulting on draft regulations which set out the detailed framework for the provision and operation of this service, as well as the obligations on occupational pension schemes to onboard onto a dashboard. Graham Wrightson, partner, and Julia Ward, senior knowledge development lawyer, at Stephenson Harwood LLP examine the consultation and its implications. or to read the full analysis.