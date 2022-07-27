The court’s discretion to annul (Khan v Singh-Sall and Habib Bank)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: David Moyhuddin QC, sitting as a deputy judge, upheld a decision at first instance refusing to annul a bankruptcy despite the bankrupt proving the bankruptcy order should never have been made. He held that even where a bankrupt proves a bankruptcy order ought not to have been made against them (under section 282(1)(a) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986)), the court retains a broad and unfettered discretion to consider all the circumstances of the matter when considering whether to annul a bankruptcy. Further, and as a novel point of law not previously considered, the effect of an annulment with regard to limitation is to deem time to have run during the interim when the bankruptcy existed, which might have the effect of statute barring creditor claims proved for in the bankruptcy before the annulment. This is a consideration the court should have when exercising its discretion. Written by Andrew Brown, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers and counsel for the second respondent. or to read the full analysis.