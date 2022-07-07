The Court of Justice declares the extended suspension of Schengen contrary to EU Law (Landespolizeidirektion Steiermark and Bezirkshauptmannschaft Leibnitz)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On 26 April 2022, the Court of Justice (‘the Court’) rendered a landmark judgment in Landespolizeidirektion Steiermark and Bezirkshauptmannschaft Leibnitz, joined (‘the judgment’), declaring that EU law opposes the keeping of internal border controls in place when that exceeds the six-month time limit set out in Article 25(4) of the Schengen Borders Code (Regulation 2016/399, ‘SCB’). This was the first time that the Court clarified the legal nature of the said time limit, assessing the legality of extended ‘suspension of Schengen’ by some Member States. This ruling thus ensures that citizens truly benefit from ‘an area without internal borders where free movement is ensured’, which is one of the main achievements of the EU. More broadly, by refusing to accept the practice of some Member States that blatantly runs counter to the wording and the spirit of the SCB, the Court is showing it stands for the protection of the rule of law in the EU, as well as the principle of checks and balances. Written by Mariana Martins Pereira, principal associate at Cruz Vilaça Advogados. or to read the full analysis.