The Court of Justice clarifies the assessment of unfair terms in consumer contracts in enforcement proceedings (Unicaja Banco; Ibercaja banco; Banco di Desio e della Brianza and Others; Leasing România)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: In a series of recent decisions, the Court of Justice has developed its case law on the obligation and power of national courts to examine whether contractual terms in business-to-consumer (B2C) relations are unfair under Council Directive 93/13/EEC (the EU Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive, EU UTCCD). The decisions relate to the assessment to be made by national courts involved in enforcement proceedings. The Court of Justice carefully balances important principles of national civil procedure (such as res judicata, time-barring, the delimitation of appeal proceedings by the parties) with the EU's goal of providing a high level of consumer protection and ensuring the effectiveness of national procedural principles. In summary, the Court of Justice clarifies that national courts involved in enforcement proceedings should be able to assess, even on their own motion, whether a B2C contract term is unfair or not under a wide variety of circumstances.