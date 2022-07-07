LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Consumer protection / Trading with consumers

Legal News

The Court of Justice clarifies the assessment of unfair terms in consumer contracts in enforcement proceedings (Unicaja Banco; Ibercaja banco; Banco di Desio e della Brianza and Others; Leasing România)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Court of Justice clarifies the assessment of unfair terms in consumer contracts in enforcement proceedings (Unicaja Banco; Ibercaja banco; Banco di Desio e della Brianza and Others; Leasing România)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: In a series of recent decisions, the Court of Justice has developed its case law on the obligation and power of national courts to examine whether contractual terms in business-to-consumer (B2C) relations are unfair under Council Directive 93/13/EEC (the EU Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Directive, EU UTCCD). The decisions relate to the assessment to be made by national courts involved in enforcement proceedings. The Court of Justice carefully balances important principles of national civil procedure (such as res judicata, time-barring, the delimitation of appeal proceedings by the parties) with the EU’s goal of providing a high level of consumer protection and ensuring the effectiveness of national procedural principles. In summary, the Court of Justice clarifies that national courts involved in enforcement proceedings should be able to assess, even on their own motion, whether a B2C contract term is unfair or not under a wide variety of circumstances. Written by Geert Bovy (partner) and Sebastian Tytgat (senior associate) at Baker McKenzie. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As