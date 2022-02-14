LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

The Court of Justice breaks a leg (JW v LOT Polish Airlines)

Published on: 14 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Article 7(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast), provides, inter alia, that a party to a contract for services dispute can be sued in the Member State where the services were, or should have been, provided. The applicants made a single booking to fly from Warsaw to the Maldives with a connection in Frankfurt. The flight from Warsaw to Frankfurt, operated by LOT Polish Airlines (‘LOT’), was delayed causing the applicants to miss their connecting flight. The applicants issued proceedings in Frankfurt for compensation under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 of 11 February 2004 establishing common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and of cancellation or long delay (‘Air Passenger Rights Compensation Regulation’), however the local court held that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the dispute. The applicants appealed and reference was made to the Court of Justice as to whether the Frankfurt courts had jurisdiction under the second indent of Article 7(1)(b) of the Brussels I (recast). The Court of Justice held that Frankfurt was not a place of performance of services under the air carriage contract. Written by Richard Clayman, senior associate at Kingsley Napley LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

