Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Confiscation

Legal News

The Court of Appeal’s powers and limitations in confiscation appeals (Barnet London Borough Council v Kamyab)

Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Particular benefit for continuing offences
  • What remedies may the court give?
  • What are the longer-term implications of this decision likely to be?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The judgment in Barnet London Borough Council v Kamyab confirms that, in confiscation proceedings for continuing offences (such as a failure to comply with an enforcement notice), where a summons refers to an offence occurring on a single day, the benefit from particular criminal conduct relates to the whole of the period of failure to comply with the notice and is not limited to the single day in the charge. Also, where the Crown Court makes a confiscation order and the prosecution appeals pursuant to section 31(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), the Court of Appeal may confirm, quash or vary the order, including to increase it. However, it has no power to remit the case to the Crown Court for a rehearing, in contrast to the position under POCA 2002, s 32(1) by which the prosecution can appeal against no confiscation order being made. The Court of Appeal considered the legislation ‘less than perfect’ and ripe for parliamentary improvement. Written by Amanda Pinto QC and Catherine Collins, barristers at 33 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

