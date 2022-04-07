The Court of Appeal's approach to extensions of time during coronavirus (COVID-19) (Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Co v Phoenix)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This appeal concerned an extension of time to serve a claim form out of the jurisdiction during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Court of Appeal dismissed the claimants' appeal and found that the pandemic did not provide a basis for setting aside the Master's judgment and restoring the initial order for an extension of time. This is the first case in which the Court of Appeal has considered the court's approach to extensions of time in pandemic conditions. Its conclusion is clear: the court must be given sufficient detail of the effects of the pandemic in a particular case and the court will not make assumptions about the nature and extent of any disruption caused by the pandemic to the business of any given applicant. An applicant who has failed to take reasonable steps to progress his case cannot expect to receive favourable treatment from the court on the basis that such steps might or would have been rendered futile by disruptions caused by the pandemic. Written by Francesca Mitchell, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers. or to read the full analysis.