The Court of Appeal provides guidance in respect of judges meeting ‘P’, in Court of Protection proceedings (Re AH)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The issue before the Court of Appeal was whether it was procedurally unfair for the judge, Mr Justice Hayden, to have visited AH in hospital after the hearing and before giving judgment, in circumstances where the parties had no opportunity to make further representations. The Court of Appeal considered that the visit was capable of being interpreted as an evidence gathering exercise to establish AH’s wishes and feelings and that the outcome ought to have been shared with the parties, who should have been given the opportunity to make submissions. The Court of Appeal considered that there is a ‘pressing need’ for guidance in respect of the issue of judges meeting individuals who are subject to proceedings in the Court of Protection. The judgment sets out interim guidance on the matters to be determined before any such judicial visit takes place and after hearing submissions or observations from the parties. Written by Olivia Kirkbride, barrister at Coram Chambers. or to read the full analysis.