menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Formation and interpretation

Legal News

The Court of Appeal has recently considered the meaning of the word ‘return’ in a commercial contract relating to film delivery (European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC)

The Court of Appeal has recently considered the meaning of the word ‘return’ in a commercial contract relating to film delivery (European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC)
Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Court of Appeal has recently considered the meaning of the word ‘return’ in a commercial contract relating to film delivery (European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal considered whether Deputy Judge Mr Andrew Hockhauser QC was wrong in deciding that the word ‘return’ in a contract relating to film delivery referred to receipt by the recipient of the relevant materials, rather than their dispatch to a courier. The appellants claimed that the use of the phrases ‘delivered’ ‘physically delivered’ and ‘received’ suggested that ‘return’ should have a different and discreet meaning and since the use of the word ‘return’ is ambiguous, commercial common sense should prevail to give the appellants the benefit of a less onerous time limit for returning the materials. The Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court’s decision that ‘return’ meant receipt by the recipient, noting that there was no ambiguity in the use of the word ‘return’ in the context of the contractual arrangements in question. Written by Anna Lintner, barrister at 39 Essex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More