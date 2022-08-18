The court has no jurisdiction to set aside an agreement made under duress under section 70 of the Solicitors Act 1974 (Lisa Jones v Richard Slade and Company Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The claimant reached an agreement to pay her solicitor a reduced amount in respect of legal costs. The claimant thereafter sought an assessment pursuant to section 70 of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974). The defendant argued that there was an agreed contractual settlement to the legal costs. A directions order was made for a preliminary issue trial to decide the legal status and effect of the agreement. The claimant in her points of claim expanded on this and sought that the agreement be set aside as it was reached under economic duress and illegitimate pressure. The defendant applied to have this section struck out of the points of claim as the court did not have the jurisdiction to grant the remedy sought. At first instance, it was concluded that the matter was within the court's jurisdiction under SA 1974, s 70. On appeal, this decision was overturned on the basis that there is nothing within section 70 that permits the court to embark on a freestanding enquiry into whether an agreement should be set aside on the grounds of undue influence. or to read the full analysis.