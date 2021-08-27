menu-search
The correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters (Jalili v Bury Council)

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Property Disputes analysis: It was held in the County Court case of Jalili v Bury Council that in housing disrepair claims, the correct approach to valuing the works which would be the subject of the claimed order for specific performance is to ascertain the actual cost of those works to the landlord. It is not appropriate to apply an ‘open market’ valuation. Where a claim settles before being allocated to a track, if the value of the remedial works and the value of damages does not exceed £1,000, costs should be assessed on a small claims track basis. While the county court case is not binding precedent, it is a useful indication of the approach the courts may take. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

