The contents of this judgment shame Cardiff City Council—Local authority in contempt of court (JS v Cardiff City Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Honourable Mrs Justice Steyn DBE found the defendant local authority in contempt of court for its failure to comply with the terms of a mandatory injunction. The defendant had been required to complete future placement planning and produce a care and support plan for the claimant. The breach of the court order came against a background of breached undertakings due to the defendant’s longstanding difficulties in organising a placement suitable for the claimant’s needs. The judgment provides a useful overview of the approach in contempt proceedings when the contemnor is a public body. It includes a discussion of the matters which are relevant when considering breach, those which only go to penalty, and the question of whether a ‘threshold test’ applies. The public admonishment of the defendant also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of compliance with court orders. Written by Owain Rhys James, barrister and Crash Wigley, pupil barrister, both of Civitas Law. or to read the full analysis.