The constitutional implications of the Prime Minister’s resignation statement

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Introduction
  • The 1922 Committee
  • Vote of no confidence in the government
  • Dissolution and the Lascelles Principles
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 7 July 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, and is expected continue as Prime Minister until a new leader is elected. John Bell, former Schuman Trainee at the European Parliament, analyses the constitutional implications of these fast changing developments.

