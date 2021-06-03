menu-search
The consequences of the Supreme Court decision in Uber

Published on: 03 June 2021
  • The consequences of the Supreme Court decision in Uber
  • The facts
  • Key existing case law that the SC took into account
  • The decision
  • The consequences
  • Cases since the Supreme Court decision
  • What should employers be doing now?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the recent landmark case of Uber v Aslam, the Supreme Court found that drivers working for Uber London Ltd were workers. In this analysis, Jason Galbraith-Marten QC and Chris Milsom of Cloisters examine the reasons for the Court’s decision and its potential future impact. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

