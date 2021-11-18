LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The Conditions for Transfers Regulations are finalised to deter pension scams

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions analysis: In a significant development designed to frustrate those who wish to scam members of their pension rights, the long-standing statutory right of members to transfer their benefits to another pension scheme is being curtailed as a result of The Occupational and Personal Pension Schemes (Conditions for Transfers) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1237 (Regulations) laid before Parliament on 8 November 2021. David Everett, Partner at Lane, Clark and Peacock examines the Regulations and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

