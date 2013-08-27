Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Contracts / International contracts

Legal News

The commercial implications of international disputes

The commercial implications of international disputes
Published on: 27 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The commercial implications of international disputes
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this?
  • How is this affecting businesses based outside of Gibraltar trying to do business in Gibraltar and vice versa?
  • Could Spain’s actions breach EU law?
  • What form would any legal challenge be likely to take?
  • If a legal challenge is successful, what remedies are available and to whom?
  • What should businesses that are affected do next?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: As the Gibraltar row over border controls continues, Antonio Suarez-Martinez, a partner in the Commercial Litigation team at Edwards Wildman, discusses the long-standing tensions between Spain and the UK over the island, the impact the current dispute is having on business, and the UK government’s legal options. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More