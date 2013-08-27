- The commercial implications of international disputes
- Original news
- What is the background to this?
- How is this affecting businesses based outside of Gibraltar trying to do business in Gibraltar and vice versa?
- Could Spain’s actions breach EU law?
- What form would any legal challenge be likely to take?
- If a legal challenge is successful, what remedies are available and to whom?
- What should businesses that are affected do next?
Article summary
Commercial analysis: As the Gibraltar row over border controls continues, Antonio Suarez-Martinez, a partner in the Commercial Litigation team at Edwards Wildman, discusses the long-standing tensions between Spain and the UK over the island, the impact the current dispute is having on business, and the UK government’s legal options.
