The Commercial Agents Regulations 1993 in a post-Brexit world

Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Do the Commercial Agents Regulations 1993 have a future in Great Britain after IP completion day?
  • Is there any real change in the way that commercial agents will be treated in UK and EEA territories following IP completion day?
  • What law will apply to agents appointed in respect of both UK and EEA territories?
  • Where, prior to IP completion day, agreements with agents in EEA countries were agreed to be subject to the law of England [and] Wales or Scotland, will the courts apply the Commercial Agents Regulations 1993 to such appointment (under regulation 1(3))? Will these agreements be upheld after IP completion day?
  • After IP completion day, can agents operating in EEA countries exclude the application of the relevant implementing legislation of Council Directive 86/653/EEC (the EU Commercial Agents Directive) applying to their appointment by agreeing that their agency appointment is subject to the law of England [and] Wales or Scotland?
  • Is there any benefit to the UK in revoking the Commercial Agents Regulations 1993?
  • How likely are amendments to the Commercial Agents Regulations 1993, and what are these likely to be?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Stephen Sidkin, partner, and Emma Roake, legal director, at Fox Williams, considers the Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (Commercial Agents Regulations 1993) and what changes commercial agents can expect after the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm on 31 December 2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

