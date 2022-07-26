The Colour Purple (Nestle v Cadbury)

Article summary

IP analysis: Trade mark practitioners will be familiar with the high barriers in place governing the registrability of colours per se as trade marks, and for good policy reasons. Colours rarely evolve beyond a property of goods or a decorative purpose. Despite colours being specifically contemplated in the definition of a trade mark, the ability of colours to communicate origin is limited. Examiners need to ensure that potentially permanent monopolies awarded over colours are justified and third parties must be able to delineate the scope of protection afforded to a colour registration. One such barrier is how an applicant represents graphically a colour per se as a trade mark. Pantone (or equivalent) references are commonly used, but applicants have sought further to define their monopoly by reference to a verbal description. This case provides some guidance on how trade mark applicants can use a description to ensure the mark complies with the law on graphical representation and meets the definition of a ‘sign’ under section 3(1)(a) of the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994). Written by Adrian Dykes, senior associate at Allen & Overy LLP. or to read the full analysis.