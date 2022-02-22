The closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route—what are the legal issues?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: On 17 February 2022, the Secretary of State for the Home Department (SSHD) announced on Twitter that the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route was closed with immediate effect. Shortly after, the government issued a new Statement of Changes in the Immigration Rules CP 632 which confirmed that the route closed to initial applicants from 16.00 on 17 February 2022. The explanation provided in an Explanatory Memorandum to CP 632 for circumventing the conventional 21-day notice period was to prevent a 'closing down sale' of applications featuring a 'high proportion of applications from individuals that represent some degree of potential harm.' This language hints at applicants who have misused the Investor route. Matt Ingham, partner at Payne Hicks Beach LLP, considers the implications of the sudden closure of the route, and whether there is a lawful basis to challenge the SSHD's decision by way of judicial review.