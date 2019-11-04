Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Special claims / Claims involving a child

Legal News

The circumstances in which disbursements may be recovered in fixed costs cases (Aldred v Cham)

The circumstances in which disbursements may be recovered in fixed costs cases (Aldred v Cham)
Published on: 04 November 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The circumstances in which disbursements may be recovered in fixed costs cases (Aldred v Cham)
  • What are the practical implications of this case? 
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details:

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The court’s decision that counsel’s fee for advice concerning the proposed settlement of a child claimant’s case was irrecoverable under the fixed costs regime is likely to make it substantially more difficult for claimants to recover disbursements other than those expressly allowed for within the fixed costs rules. Roger Mallalieu, barrister, at 4 New Square Chambers, considers the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More