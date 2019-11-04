The circumstances in which disbursements may be recovered in fixed costs cases (Aldred v Cham)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The court’s decision that counsel’s fee for advice concerning the proposed settlement of a child claimant’s case was irrecoverable under the fixed costs regime is likely to make it substantially more difficult for claimants to recover disbursements other than those expressly allowed for within the fixed costs rules. Roger Mallalieu, barrister, at 4 New Square Chambers, considers the decision. or to read the full analysis.