The CIArb Guideline on the Use of Technology in International Arbitration

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the Guideline?
  • Why has the CIArb issued the Guideline?
  • What does the Guideline contain?
  • Why is the Guideline of practical interest to practitioners?
  • What is next for the CIArb and technology?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) has issued a new ‘Framework Guideline on the Use of Technology in International Arbitration’ (the Guideline). Ben Giaretta, who is a partner at Fox Williams LLP and chaired the Drafting Committee that prepared the Guideline, describes what the Guideline contains and why it is important for arbitration practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

