The Children’s Code and parental consent

The Children’s Code and parental consent
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Children’s Code and parental consent
  • What is the Group?
  • What is the Children’s Code?
  • What are the key issues regarding the Children’s Code and consent?
  • Requirement for a lawful basis under the UK GDPR
  • Requirement for parental consent under the UK GDPR
  • Reasonable efforts to verify consent provided by holder of parental responsibility
  • Age appropriate application and establishing the age of a person
  • Establishing the status of the person giving consent
  • Are privacy settings the same as consents?
    • More...

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Data Protection Intelligence Group (the Group) has begun a series of work on the UK’s Children’s Code, which becomes applicable in September 2021. The protection of children’s personal data is a regulatory priority for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). In this analysis, the Group considers the issue of parental consent under the code as relevant to commercial organisations. This analysis explains why commercial organisations subject to the code should think carefully before relying on consent as a lawful basis and should generally avoid relying on consent where possible. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

