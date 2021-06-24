The Children’s Code and parental consent

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Data Protection Intelligence Group (the Group) has begun a series of work on the UK’s Children’s Code, which becomes applicable in September 2021. The protection of children’s personal data is a regulatory priority for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). In this analysis, the Group considers the issue of parental consent under the code as relevant to commercial organisations. This analysis explains why commercial organisations subject to the code should think carefully before relying on consent as a lawful basis and should generally avoid relying on consent where possible. or to read the full analysis.