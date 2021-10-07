- The challenges of regulating transformative technology—what new AI regulation can learn from life sciences
- Raising the bar raises the difficulty
- Frameworks and aspirations
- Time to sand off the rough edges

Life Sciences analysis: Life sciences regulatory experts Alex Denoon, partner, and Julian Hitchcock, and of counsel, at Bristows, consider how artificial intelligence regulators can deal with hype, ethical complexity and the difficulties of future-proofing once the Artificial Intelligence Regulation comes into force, using the life sciences sector as a framework.
