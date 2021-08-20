menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Regulations and controls / Building safety and Building Regulations

Legal News

The Building Safety Bill and the future of the construction industry

Published on: 20 августа 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Building Safety Bill and the future of the construction industry
  • It’s four years since the fire at Grenfell Tower, is the government doing the right things—and the things that are really needed—to address the issues it drew attention to around fire safety and building safety? How have attitudes changed?
  • Which aspects of the Bill will be the most widely welcomed and which may be opposed?
  • Which aspects of the Bill will be the most challenging for the construction industry?
  • Is there anything that the construction industry, or any of the players within it, should be doing, or contemplating, now in anticipation of the Bill becoming law?

Article summary

Construction analysis: Zoe de Courcy Arbiser, partner and Katherine Metcalfe, legal director at Pinsent Masons discuss the recent publication of the Building Safety Bill (Bill) and how it aims to address issues around fire and building safety, as well as key changes and implications for the construction industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More