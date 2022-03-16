The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update

Construction analysis: The Building Safety Bill (the Bill) has now completed the committee stage in the House of Lords, with the final sitting of the committee taking place on 2 March 2022. We look at the changes that were made to the Bill in the House of Lords, and at what further steps the Bill must undergo before it is enacted.
