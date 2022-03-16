LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Regulations and controls / CDM regulations

Legal News

The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update
  • What changes were made to the Bill by the Grand Committee?
  • Building safety levy
  • Prohibitions on developments and building control approvals
  • Building industry schemes
  • Building liability orders
  • Landlords’ and leaseholders’ liability to pay for remedial works
  • What is the theme of these amendments?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Building Safety Bill (the Bill) has now completed the committee stage in the House of Lords, with the final sitting of the committee taking place on 2 March 2022. We look at the changes that were made to the Bill in the House of Lords, and at what further steps the Bill must undergo before it is enacted. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More