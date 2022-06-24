LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

The Bill of Rights Bill—significant change to the UK human rights framework

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reforms of general application—HRA 1998, ss 2 and 3
  • Procedural reform—permission stage for human rights claims
  • Targeted reforms—a wide range

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The government has introduced its Bill of Rights Bill (the Bill) today (22 June 2022). Clause 1(1) of the Bill explains that it seeks to reform 'the law relating to human rights by repealing and replacing the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998)'. Paragraph 2 of Schedule 5 to the Bill repeals HRA 1998. The Bill will make significant changes to the UK human rights framework, with reforms including those of general application, those which are procedural, and those of specific application to discrete areas of law. Gabriel Tan of Wilson: Public Law, discusses the reforms of general application procedural and targeted reforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

