The Bill of Rights Bill—significant change to the UK human rights framework

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The government has introduced its Bill of Rights Bill (the Bill) today (22 June 2022). Clause 1(1) of the Bill explains that it seeks to reform 'the law relating to human rights by repealing and replacing the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998)'. Paragraph 2 of Schedule 5 to the Bill repeals HRA 1998. The Bill will make significant changes to the UK human rights framework, with reforms including those of general application, those which are procedural, and those of specific application to discrete areas of law. Gabriel Tan of Wilson: Public Law, discusses the reforms of general application procedural and targeted reforms. or to read the full analysis.