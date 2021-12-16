LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The biggest US trade mark rulings of 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Beasley v Howard
  • Chutter v Great Management
  • Galperti v Galperti
  • Belmora v Bayer
  • Select Comfort Corp v Baxter
  • Piano Factory Group v Schiedmayer
  • Social Tech v Apple

Article summary

Law360: With the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) finding a lawyer's reckless disregard for the truth was enough to prove fraud and the Eighth Circuit wading into the ongoing debate over the doctrine of initial interest confusion, 2021 has been full of important decisions shaping trade mark law in the US. Here are Law360's picks for the top US trade mark rulings of 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

