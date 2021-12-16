The biggest US trade mark rulings of 2021

Law360: With the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) finding a lawyer's reckless disregard for the truth was enough to prove fraud and the Eighth Circuit wading into the ongoing debate over the doctrine of initial interest confusion, 2021 has been full of important decisions shaping trade mark law in the US. Here are Law360's picks for the top US trade mark rulings of 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out
Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a
Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in
Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'
0330 161 1234