Home / Corporate Crime / Arrest and search / Powers of investigator

Legal News

The biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far

Published on: 31 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • The biggest UK corporate crime decisions of 2021 so far
  • Supreme Court trims scope of SFO probes
  • Disclosure debacle sinks SFO’s Serco trial
  • Post Office’s miscarriage of justice
  • Denmark’s costly cum-ex case
  • Assange and Lynch extradition rulings

Article summary

Law360, London: One of the biggest miscarriages of justice in recent British legal history, a UK Supreme Court ruling that clipped the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO’s) international investigatory powers and a calamitous mid-trial collapse for the agency were among the cases that caught the attention of white-collar defence lawyers so far in 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

