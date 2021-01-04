The biggest UK corporate crime cases to watch in 2021

Law360, analysis: The year ahead promises plenty of developments for white collar crime lawyers to watch in the UK, including a Supreme Court decision that will determine the global reach of the Serious Fraud Office’s investigatory powers and a civil trial with ramifications for the agency’s long-running probe into miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC).
