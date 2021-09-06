LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
The biggest UK corporate crime cases still coming in 2021

Published on: 06 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Hewlett Packard (HP) awaits outcome of US$5bn fraud claim
  • FCA lays down marker with first AML prosecution
  • SFO faces Unaoil appeal over contact with US fixer
  • SFO, Dechert and ENRC’s final showdown in collusion case

Article summary

Law360, London: The outcome of Britain’s biggest ever fraud trial, the first prosecution of a bank in Britain under anti-money laundering (AML) rules and litigation accusing the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of misconduct are among the big cases that lawyers are watching in the second half of 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

