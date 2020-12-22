Sign-in Help
The biggest UK corporate crime cases of 2020

Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: Law360
  • Serious Fraud Office’s Barclays case collapses
  • Unaoil bribery case yields convictions
  • DPAs enter a new era
  • Prosecutors get an easier dishonesty test
  • Courts limit prosecutors’ powers to tackle dirty money

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The pandemic briefly put criminal trials on hold, but the past year had some big cases that highlighted the need for reform of outdated corporate crime laws, lowered the bar for proving criminal dishonesty and set the scope of new powers to fight the movement of dirty money. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

