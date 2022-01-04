LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The biggest Corporate Crime decisions in 2021

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • The biggest Corporate Crime decisions in 2021
  • 'Unfair trial' leaves SFO credibility in tatters
  • Disclosure debacles sink economic crime cases
  • NatWest fined £264m In UK's first AML prosecution
  • Petrofac ruling offers defence incentive to flip
  • Assange extradition reinforces power of government assurances
  • Post Office's miscarriage of justice

Article summary

Law360, London: The past year saw NatWest become the first lender fined and convicted under the country's anti-money laundering (AML) rules, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) face catastrophic consequences over a disclosure mess and a defendant-turned-star-witness in a multi-billion graft case dodge prison. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

