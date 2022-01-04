LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The biggest Corporate Crime cases to watch in 2022

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • SFO, Dechert and ENRC await collusion case ruling
  • SFO dogged by fallout from quashed conviction
  • Briton's extradition appeal hangs on US$5bn fraud claim
  • Blockbuster deferred prosecution agreements on the menu
  • Domestic fraud trials come to the fore

Article summary

Law360, London: The resolution of the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) bitter legal battle with mining giant ENRC is poised to take centre stage in 2022, while the long-awaited judgment in Hewlett Packard's US$5bn civil claim against the founder of tech company Autonomy could cast a shadow over the decision to extradite the British businessman to America. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

